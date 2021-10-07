State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is hosting his Fall Career & Job Expo at the Hammels Houses’ park in Far Rockaway at 81-04 Rockaway Beach Blvd. on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Candidates will have opportunities for on-the-spot job hiring, so they must dress for success and bring several copies of their resume, according to Sanders’ office.
The Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corp., 100 Suits, Workforce 1, Center for Independence of the Disabled, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, TWA Hotel, NY Automative School, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, the Parks Department, New Horizon, Seagirt Adult Day Care Center and Goldie Maple Academy Beacon After-School Program are some of the employers at the expo, which will serve soul food, according to his office. The Police Athletic League, the Port Authority Police Department, FedCap, Flying 3Sixty Vantage Medical, the Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity and the Metropolitan Transit Authority will also be in attendance.
For more information visit sanders.nysenate.gov or call (718) 327-7017.
