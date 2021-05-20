Some college kids go out to party or take a weeklong break after finishing their final exams, but Samara Joy McClendon spent her weekend after completing her courses at SUNY Purchase kicking off the Downtown Jamaica Jazz Festival.
With her smooth vocal styling, McClendon graced the Jamaica Performing Arts Center by singing classic jazz standards by Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington and Sam Jones.
“This is my first festival of the summer and my second time performing,” said McClendon, 21. “My first in-person performance was Small’s Jazz Club in Greenwich Village, which was cool but everybody behind Plexiglas.”
The first day of the Jamaica Jazz Festival at JPAC, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave., was outdoors with guests socially distanced on lawn chairs in beautiful weather on May 15. The second day of performances was on May 16.
Aaron Newman and Adeena Newman, husband and wife, were both excited to be at their first live music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple, both jazz enthusiasts, took the A-train from Washington Heights to hear the performances.
“I’m a social worker and psychotherapist,” said Aaron Newman, 60. “It was so amazing to be out and seeing live jazz in New York again after this horrible pandemic.”
Neither of the Newmans were vocal jazz fans, but McClendon won them over with her renditions of Billie Holiday’s “I’m Gonna Lock My Heart,” Nat King Cole’s “Nothing Ever Changes My Love for You,” Duke Ellington’s “Everything Happens to Me” and Sam McCrae’s “If You Never Fall in Love with Me,” just to name a few.
The couple can’t wait to buy McClendon’s album, which is available for preorder from Whirlwind UK.
“We’ve come out to Queens in the past for Charlie Parker, we’ve gone to the jazz mobile, so this is like the best,” said Adeena Newman, 58. “I don’t like vocal jazz, but I loved her.”
McClendon, the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal winner, always loved singing since she was in middle school, but she didn’t take her musical gifts seriously until she was in high school. It wasn’t until she decided to major in jazz studies and vocal performance at SUNY Purchase that she had gained the self-assurance to pursue a career in music professionally.
“I went and then I met so many amazing students who loved the music and would share with me recordings,” said McClendon. “The classes, students and the professors really helped me.”
Backing McClendon on the stage was the Pasquale Grasso Trio, which consists of Pasquale Grasso on guitar, Keith Bala on drums and Ari Roland on bass.
Godwin Louis, Becca Stevens, Miguel Zen—n, Joel Ross, Melissa Aldana, Sachel Vasandani and Ravi Coltrane also performed over the course of the weekend.
McClendon will be in Italy on July 9th to promote her self-titled album “Samara Joy,” and will be back in New York City at the Lincoln Center on August 20 at 7 p.m. She will graduate SUNY Purchase on May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.