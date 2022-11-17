After the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old student near North Queens Community High School prompted a shelter-in-place last Thursday afternoon, neighbors of the Kew Gardens Hills transfer school report that students have been involved in unruly behavior after school hours in the area for some time.
Last Thursday, police responded to a report of a male shot near 77th Road and Main Street at 3:12 p.m. The NYPD press office said that a teenager, who has since been identified as 18-year-old Michael Greene of St. Albans, was shot in the torso, and that he had been taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Meanwhile, according to the Citizen app, North Queens Community High School went into a shelter-in-place.
Two suspects were taken into custody that afternoon, the NYPD said.
The school lifted the lockdown just before 4 p.m., according to Citizen.
Though Department of Education Chancellor David Banks said that additional security measures will be taken at the school, residents had previously requested more police presence near the school to no avail. The BOE did not respond to the Chronicle’s requests for specifics on those added precautions.
Jackie Cham, whose mother lives in a neighboring building, said she and her sister reached out to the 107th Precinct for assistance on Nov. 1 following an altercation with NQCHS students that landed the building’s super in the hospital.
Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commanding officer of the 107, said he was not aware of prior calls for additional police near the school. He declined to comment further on the incident.
Though there had been concerns about students being let into the building, where they allegedly conducted illegal activities, that was the last straw for Cham.
“Everybody in the area, they’re fed up with this,” she said. “This neighborhood used to be a very quiet neighborhood.”
The New York Daily News reported that last week’s incident was gang-related; asked for confirmation on that, the NYPD did not return the Chronicle’s query.
