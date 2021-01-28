As a career educator, Shawn Rux has risen through the ranks to assistant superintendent of School District 29 in Queens.
And he said his journey makes him the ideal candidate in the special election for the 31st City Council District on Feb. 23.
“I’ve been a teacher, assistant principal, principal and now an assistant superintendent working for the benefit of people in marginalized communities,” he told the Chronicle in a recent interview.
“Education saves lives, and I’m not talking about just a teacher and 30 students in a classroom,” he told the Chronicle. “That makes me the best, most qualified candidate. I’m new to politics, but I’m not new to community service. I’ve been leading in some of the most challenging school systems in New York State.”
He said his long membership in first the United Federation of Teachers and then the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators gives him an appreciation for the importance of the labor unions in the city.
No matter which of his priorities Rux is addressing, be it the proper response to Covid-19 in the district, improving the quality of its healthcare or it’s housing, he said the ability to communicate knowledge is as important as the knowledge itself.
“Back in March, when Covid first hit, I caught it,” he said. “It was 26 days of hell, where I couldn’t hug my children, couldn’t hug my wife. It was horrible, excruciating at its heart, at its core, to see so many other families suffering. I realized Covid was the great multiplier for existing inequities in the community. It held a magnifying glass to the problems that afflict our community.”
Given his choice of committee assignments, Rux said the Education Committee would be a natural fit. But he also would want the Committee on Hospitals.
“Covid is still ripping holes in communities. We have urgent care facilities in the community, but we have only one hospital on the Rockaway side of the district. The nearest trauma center is at Jamaica Hospital, which is 40-plus minutes away on any given day. Urgent care is OK but it’s not the same quality as a primary care physician where you see the same doctor every time. Families of this community deserve better.”
As an educator in New York City, Rux has seen the school-to-prison pipeline from the front row. Rux wants a full slate of community re-entry programs as part of his criminal justice reform agenda for the good of the community as well as those who have been incarcerated. He cited the case of a relative.
“I wasn’t any better or any smarter. We went to the same schools, had the same friends, played the same sports. I went to college and he went to prison.”
He does not favor the defund police movement, though he does say there is a need for more reform, particularly regarding training.
“I’ve suffered from police brutality every decade of my life. I know there are very good police officers. But there are some who are a problem. I want to look at how we train police officers. We keep training police officers the same way and every year we lose young black and brown lives. I’m afraid, and I don’t want to be afraid when I leave my house.”
Rux, like many a candidate, believes it is long past time that the city overhaul its property tax system so people in middle- and lower-income households are not paying higher tax rates than those in tonier neighborhoods. He also wants “affordable” housing, which allows developers to get tax breaks when building in the city, to be defined by the average median income of a given ZIP code rather than the greater New York City region.
Rux also wants to bring a community college or a satellite college campus to the Rockaways, saying it would be an opportunity for high school students and others to get a glimpse of what college life can offer. He also said it could serve as another anchor in the community with programs for seniors and others in the community in a safe, secure space. That and a hospital, Rux said, also would bring an influx of jobs and investment to the peninsula.
