Howard Beach native Paul “PJ” Marcel has been drawn to the call of community service since he was a Boy Scout, particularly as a first responder.
“My family always instilled how to take care of certain situations,” he told the Chronicle.
But volunteering as a first responder, with its immense time commitment and vocational risks, put up obstacles for Marcel, in response to which he’s had to adjust his efforts over the years. First he joined the auxiliary police force in 2000. Then he did a stint with the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department for two years, and finally he found his home with the Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he’s served since 2007.
In that capacity, his work has made headlines. During Hurricane Sandy, Marcel earned the limelight for rescuing 120 Queens residents from rapidly flooding homes by roving around in a decommissioned military cargo truck. The story even spread to the ears of CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who invited him to speak about the effort shortly after. Ironically none of Marcel’s neighbors had power during the broadcast.
The all-in volunteer life couldn’t last forever, though. In 2014, with his auto body shop and snow removal business taking up more and more of his time along with family responsibilities, Marcel said that he had to slow down his participation in the FHVAC — a decision that wasn’t easy for him.
For Marcel, the job meant more than just coming to the rescue. It was a way for him to pay tribute to first responders, whom he had revered ever since 9/11. One such responder, Richard Pearlman, an 18-year-old fellow FHVAC member who like Marcel was from Howard Beach, and who died in the 9/11 rescue effort, stayed in Marcel’s thoughts as he performed his duties as an ambulance driver.
When he decided to leave the corps, Marcel said that Pearlman started to haunt his dreams. In one recurring dream, he said that Pearlman would appear facing away from him. As Marcel approached him in the dream, Pearlman turned to him and said, “We gotta go back.”
One night after Marcel woke up from this dream, but instead of feeling anxious he was inspired. Immediately he raced over to the FHVAC station and burst in to tell the corps president that he needed to do a motorcycle ride to honor Pearlman.
“He looked at me and he said ‘You’re f---ing crazy but it just might happen.’ So we started discussing the event and the capacity of what we were going to do,” Marcel said.
Since then, Marcel has organized the annual “Run for Richie,” a motorcycle ride traveling from Queens to Lower Manhattan every year around 9/11 to raise money for the ambulance corps in Pearlman’s memory.
His interest in motorcycles isn’t isolated to the event, of course. Since 2011, he’s also taken a role as president of the New York City Punishers Chapter of the Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Contrary to the name of the group, one doesn’t need to be a member of the police to join. It’s a group of what PJ described as “like-minded individuals,” who presumably revere law enforcement, but come from all walks of life: a professional insurance agent, a fireman, collision shop owner, ex-military and a deli worker.
Over the course of the five years Marcel has organized the rally, thousands have taken part in the annual event. This year was the first that the ride will not be able to gather in the Aqueduct Race Track parking lot due to COVID-related concerns over mass gatherings.
“It’s a Memorial Ride, No Politics, No Agenda, No Bulls--t,” Marcel wrote in a Facebook post promoting the event.
It’s not the only time Marcel has talked about consciously trying to avoid the realm of politics. He maintains that one thing that separates his community work from that of government representatives is that he does it for its own sake.
“I’m not running for a president position, I’m not running for a community advisor position, I’m not looking for any political person that needs to take headaches,” he told the Chronicle several weeks ago at a food distribution event with the Ozone Park Residents Block Association.
He said that the 9/11 ceremony this year was a big success despite its circumstances. Over 1,000 bikers rolled through the park at the foot of 7 World Trade Center from all around the tristate area to participate, while maintaining social distancing, Marcel emphasized.
