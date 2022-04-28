Volunteers from National Grid and the offices of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-Jamaica) and Borough President Donovan Richards, as well as Partnerships for Parks, stretched their arms and legs, and then grabbed some hoes, wheelbarrows and mulching rakes to join forces beautifying Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans on Earth Day.
Juan Santiago, the National Grid community and corporate engagement manager, Jennifer Cucchiarella, a City Parks Foundation corporate engagement manager and Dorrette Campbell, park supervisor of Roy Wilkins, led 75 people in clearing trash, painting fences and spreading mulch to prevent the growth of invasive weeds.
“I know it’s a busy time that we are rocking and rolling to serve our customers,” said Santiago to the National Grid volunteers. “It is so appreciated when you come out and help the communities that we serve.”
The April 22 citywide “It’s My Park” event is the largest community engagement program for green spaces and was created by Partnerships for Parks, a joint public private initiative between the Parks Department and the City Parks Foundation, a nonprofit, according to Cucchiarella.
National Grid’s Project C, a community investment initiative of the utility, has participated in the program since September 2021. Project C focuses on clean energy, workforce development, neighborhood investment and environmental justice and social equity.
PfP had four projects on Earth Day. Outside of Roy Wilkins, volunteers from the Bayside Historical Society cleaned flowerbeds in gardens, raking, trimming shrubs, weeding and mulching. The Volunteers for Springfield Park collaborated with the company Worldnet to clean up Springfield Park, and the German Consulate New York brought its representatives and leaders from other consulates to help the Hunter’s Point Parks Conservancy to volunteer at the park at its annual Earth Day event.
“We’re relying on the help of all our partners to ensure that parks and open spaces in every neighborhood of our city are clean, green, and thriving,” Sabina Saragoussi, director of Partnerships for Parks, said to the Queens Chronicle via email.
Ashley Meza, chief of staff to Williams, said that people should take care of city parks beyond Earth Day.
“We must continue to beautify this park not just today, but every day,” said Meza.
Katherine Damiana-Brezler, Richards’ special advisor for strategic initiatives, shared Meza’s sentiments.
“It takes a village,” said Damiana-Brezler. “None of this work is done in a silo by ourselves.”
Ahead of Earth Day in Flushing, the borough president launched Operation Urban Sustainability, a program under which a group of Queens environmentalists, government officials, clean energy leaders and transportation activists are tasked with guiding the World’s Borough’s resiliency initiatives and sustainability-related advocacy efforts.
National Grid’s New York Vice President of Finance Chris McConnachie was happy to get down and dirty in the mulch at Roy Wilkins, a 53-acre park named after the famed civil rights leader and former president of the NAACP.
“This is the stuff that matters,” said McConnachie. “Let’s make it count today.”
A group of 25 painted the fences surrounding Roy Wilkins Park, while the remainder worked on the mulch, according to Cucchiarella.
“A fresh coat of paint will make the entrance really welcoming to visitors as they come into the park,” said Cucchiarella. “This park is very large and it requires a lot of maintenance to be able to mulch the areas. It makes it beautiful, it makes sure that flooding gets avoided and it keeps down a lot of the invasive plants and weeds that might take over a lot of those areas if we didn’t mulch it so frequently.”
Japanese knotweed was one of the invasive weeds taking over the picnic space area of the park, according to Campbell.
“This area is where families hang out,” said Campbell, who led the mulching efforts. “If we have the weeds, they can stand 12 feet in height and we don’t want that ... Let’s suppress as much as we can.”
