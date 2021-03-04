The city wants to cut down the Edgar G. Holmes, Jr. Oval in Fresh Meadows to make room for more traffic, but some neighbors think a quicker car ride is not worth reducing green space.
Slimming down the 188th Street and 64th Avenue traffic circle by 2 to 4 feet is part of a Department of Transportation proposal to improve pedestrian safety. According to the agency, a number of requests from community members have been submitted over the past several years to make the street between Horace Harding Expressway and 73rd Avenue, which encompasses the Fresh Meadows Place commercial corridor, more friendly for walking.
To eliminate traffic backup into crosswalks the DOT plans to install, the agency proposes speeding up travel by increasing traffic lanes to three. The expansion would require modifying the northern curb of the traffic circle by removing its mainly gravel edging and one bush.
“What offends me most is they’re talking about safety improvements while removing green space,” said community activist Joby Jacobs. “One of the things that makes northeast Queens, in my opinion, one of the nicest places to be is the green space we have. When we talk about removing it to accommodate drivers, I’m not sympathetic to that.”
According to the plan, green space would also be eliminated between the north- and south-bound lanes on 188th Street, replaced with a concrete median.
Jacobs agreed with the safety aspects of the plan, which would add signage and crosswalks to all legs of the circle, signalize the intersection at 186th Lane and 188th Street and install crosswalks in front of the Little Meadows Early Childhood Center. However, he doesn’t believe achieving those goals and reducing the unique roundabout should be mutually exclusive.
“It’s a slippery slope — let’s just pave the entire circle. Then there’s plenty of room,” Jacobs said, stating that drivers should not come before the environment. “What makes Fresh Meadows a unique place is how much green space there is and the traffic circles are part of that.”
The DOT presented the project at Community Board 8’s Jan. 28 Transportation Committee meeting, though the panel took no official position. District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide told the Chronicle there are safety concerns with the corridor and the committee has been working with the DOT to find solutions for some time. If the agency’s planned treatments do not produce the intended results, they’ll have to go back to the drawing board, she said.
At the meeting, Queens DOT Borough Planner Andrew Arcese discussed the concept of installing a Quick Curb, or rubberized bollards, at the entrance to Chase Manhattan Bank, located a few car lengths north of the oval. The bollards would prevent northbound vehicles from cutting across into southbound traffic lanes, stalling traffic and blocking motorists in both directions, as well as ensure that all motorists exiting the bank on 188th Street will turn right toward Union Turnpike.
Cyclists rejected the plan for its lack of alternative transportation consideration, namely space for a bike lane or designated bus lane. Six buses travel through the oval, but share the lanes with passenger traffic.
“Fresh Meadows or fresh asphalt?” said Samuel Santaella, a self-described transit enthusiast and champion for accessible cycling transportation. Though Santaella doesn’t favor the bush removal, he does acknowledge that an extra lane could pave the way for better bike infrastructure. “If this goes through, there’s more room to build the kind of safe, usable-by-anyone bikeways I’m asking for.”
Santaella noted that he has the physical ability to ride along with traffic, but the privilege is not extended to many other groups of people. He believes the lack of separate and safe barriers is a main deterrent for potential cyclists to hop on a bike.
Other plan adversaries took to Twitter to question why the DOT found it acceptable to eliminate six parking spaces to make room for traffic, but has rejected requests to remove parking for bike and bus lanes in the past.
“This project will improve pedestrian safety and increase accessibility at this residential and commercial hub, adding signals to every leg of a challenging traffic circle and providing safe crossings and traffic calming for all road users, particularly the most vulnerable pedestrians,” Brian Zumagen, a spokesperson for the DOT, told the Chronicle. “The project has broad support among the Fresh Meadows community, including the community board and elected officials who have requested the improvements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.