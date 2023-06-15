Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) will resign his post this summer to take a position with the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, the organization confirmed Tuesday afternoon. His early exit sets the table for what could be a close special election.
Rosenthal officially announced his upcoming departure from the Assembly “with a mix of emotions” in a statement Wednesday.
“After much contemplation I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to embark upon a new chapter,” he said.
Rosenthal will serve as the UJA’s vice president of government relations, according to a press release from the organization. The move was first reported Tuesday by The Forward.
Rosenthal took office in 2017 after winning a special election to replace the late Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz, and at the time was the Assembly’s youngest member. Since then, Rosenthal — an Orthodox Jew himself — has championed issues like anti-Semitism and hate crimes while working to secure funding for schools, libraries and more.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) wished Rosenthal luck in a statement to the Chronicle. “We will certainly be sad to see Daniel go,” he said. “He was a true public servant and a team player, ensuring Queens was represented in the big decisions being made in Albany while also making his district a better place for his constituents.”
Ricky Malone, Rosenthal’s chief of staff, told the Chronicle the assemblyman’s last day in office will be “toward the end of July,” but did not give a specific date.
That becomes important when it comes to scheduling a special election for the seat. According to the state Constitution — and as both Heastie’s office and a spokesperson for the state Board of Elections confirmed — Gov. Hochul must issue a proclamation setting the date of the special election within 10 days of the departure. That date must be within 70 to 80 days of the proclamation. Due to the short window, parties would nominate candidates as opposed to holding primary elections.
Under that timeline, were Rosenthal to resign on July 31, the latest an election could be held is Oct. 29, which is a Sunday; a spokesperson for the BOE said the board tries to schedule special elections on Tuesdays. Even if the clock were put in motion earlier, Assembly District 27 would legally need to have a special election before general municipal elections on Nov. 7.
The race to replace Rosenthal is likely to be a competitve one, and could even result in the seat being flipped. The district, which includes Kew Gardens Hills, Flushing, College Point and Whitestone, has become increasingly conservative in recent years. As an extensive report by the Chronicle showed, Rosenthal overwhelmingly won election districts in Kew Gardens Hills and near Queens College — ones where former Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, far outperformed Hochul.
While special elections, especially in an off year, often have low turnout, St. John’s University political science professor and analyst Brian Browne said, “Anything could happen ... particularly in Queens.”
Still, he noted the district has had a history of showing up for special elections.
Who will run for the seat is an open question. While Browne would not name names, he suspected that a “Daniel Rosenthal type of Democrat” could potentially do well, and that often, former political staffers or state committee members step up to the plate. Neither New York Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs nor District 27 Committeeman Jeffery Kohn responded to requests for comment.
On the Republican side, things are slightly more clear: Stefano Forte, who ran for state Senate in the area last year and is managing Councilmember Vickie Paladino’s (R-Whitestone) re-election bid, told the Chronicle that “nothing is off the table,” though he said he needs to confer with family members and advisors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.