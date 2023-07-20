Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) officially resigned from his post on Friday, July 14, his office confirmed to the Chronicle this week.
His departure from Albany sets in motion a ticking clock on what could be a competitive special election — one that will not coincide with this fall’s general municipal elections.
“The 27th Assembly District Office will continue to be fully operational for government and constituent services to continue serving our 130,000+ residents leading into a fall election that will be determined by the Governor,” Rosenthal’s chief of staff, Ricky Malone, told the Chronicle via email.
Rosenthal last month confirmed reports that he planned to step down in order to take a new job as vice president of government relations for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.
“After much contemplation I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to embark upon a new chapter,” he said in a statement at the time.
As of press time Wednesday, Gov. Hochul had not issued a proclamation for a special election yet. Asked when she might do so, a spokesperson for Hochul told the Chronicle via email, “State law requires a Governor to call a special election within ten days of a vacancy, and she will act according to that timeline.” That gives Hochul until Monday.
According to the state Constitution, in calling for a special election, the governor must schedule it to be within 70 to 80 days of making that proclamation. That means that, as of today, July 20, the election could be set for any time between Sept. 28 and Oct. 12, though it would more likely be held on a Tuesday.
Regardless, some North Queens voters will have to head to the polls twice this fall, once for the special election and again for the general municipal races.
That has not stopped Democratic and Republican hopefuls alike from throwing their hats in the ring for the vacant Assembly seat. Instead of holding primaries, the county parties will nominate candidates.
Among Democrats in discussion are New York State Democratic Commiteeman Jeff Kohn and area attorney Sam Berger, whose mother, Paula Berger, is a district leader for the Queens Democratic Party.
Kohn, a community liaison for the NYPD and lifelong Kew Gardens Hills resident, recently spoke with the Chronicle about his intentions. Citing his work in politics and more specifically, as president of the John F. Kennedy Democratic Club, he said, “I just felt that the timing was right to step up and continue the hard work that [Rosenthal] was doing for all the communities in the 27th Assembly District.”
His organization sent a letter to the four district leaders — Rosenthal, Paula Berger, Simon Pelman and Facia Class — voicing support for his candidacy.
Asked for comment on his intentions to run, Berger told the Chronicle via email, “I’m exploring my options. I am always looking at ways to further serve my community.”
Despite what appears to be an opportunity for Queens Republicans, given the district’s continued shift toward the right, there is little indication as to who might run for the seat. While former state Senate candidate Stefano Forte considered it, he told the Chronicle this week he will not make a bid.
“I am a man of my word. I made a commitment to see Councilwoman Vickie Paladino’s re-election campaign through to the end, and I will not abandon that endeavor,” he said.
Konstantinos Poulidis, the sole Republican district leader for AD 27, did not respond to several comment requests on the election.
