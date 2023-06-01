More than 200 people attended the Rosedale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, which was more than last year, and it had two members from the community serve as grand marshals.
Deacon Christopher Barber of St. Clare’s Parish in Rosedale, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who also served in the Navy, was the veteran grand marshal, and Det. Carlton Epps of the 105th Precinct, far right, served as the civilian grand marshal.
The parade, which had a float, formed at 243rd Street and Mayda Road and concluded at the Veterans & Vietnam Memorial Monument on Francis Lewis Boulevard and Sunrise Highway.
Guests were later treated to free barbecue, snacks, ice cream and other refreshments, along with music from the urban contemporary band The Bartlett Contemporaries, above left, at Brookville Park in Springfield Gardens.
Marcia O’Brien, third vice president of the Rosedale Civic Association, the lead sponsor of the event, thanked Joe Mauro, a regional manager for the Parks Department, and his team for cutting overgrowth, picking up leaves and maintaining the bathrooms at the park.
“Everything was well kept,” O’Brien said. “This is what we want to continue to see here.”
O’Brien told the Chronicle that while at the park she witnessed a 10-year-old ask why there was free food and was touched when his younger 7-year-old brother said that the soldiers fought for our freedom to have this.
O’Brien later thanked members of the civic, friends, neighbors and members of other community groups for their help in putting the parade and barbecue together.
She also thanked Earnest Foods supermarket, Cove Restaurant, Real Veggie Cafe and Breezes Island Grill Restaurant & Lounge for donating food.
During the festivities, Capt. Peter Culkin of the FDNY’s Fire Safety Education Unit, along with firefighters Nicole Rizzi, Brian Kelleher and Rayshawn Dunn, above center, gave out plastic fire caps to kids and informational pamphlets to their parents.
NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, above center, commander of Patrol Borough Queens South, was suited up and took pictures with the members of the community.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.