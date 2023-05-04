Last month, the Rosedale Lions Club held a forum about Autism Spectrum Disorder to make people more aware of the condition.
At the April 18 virtual ASD symposium were Dr. Catherine Canary, medical director of the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Bureau of Early Intervention Division of Family and Child Health, and Amy Teich, a DOHMH social worker.
Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. While some people with ASD have a genetic condition, the other causes for the syndrome are not yet known.
Difficulties with social communication and interaction and repetitive patterns of behaviors and interests are some of the symptoms that are present in early childhood, but they are difficult to notice or be identified, said Canary. ASD also impacts learning and adaptive skills, also known as daily living skills.
“There is a wide range of symptoms and skills and levels of impairment and disability that individuals with ASD can have,” Canary said. “At this time scientists think there are multiple causes of ASD that may act together to change the ways people typically develop.”
Kids with autism sometimes show signs like only eating one type of food, said Teich.
“You might see a child only eat pasta, or only eat green beans,” Teich said. “They have different ways of learning and moving.”
While some kids may have some of the symptoms described above, some present as neurotypical.
Unfortunately, only high-functioning people on the spectrum are portrayed in media like movies such as “Rain Man” or TV shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” said Teich.
“Autism is unique to each child,” said the social worker.
If parents help their kids get intervention for their symptoms as early as ages three and four, they can learn tactics to help them function.
“It’s not like it will go away, but it teaches parents strategies, kids strategies and siblings strategies how to move on and function in society ... and go on to college and high school,” she said. “There is a lot of hope.”
Conditions like Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder, and tuberous sclerosis, a rare genetic disease that causes benign tumors in the brain, increases a person’s risk for ASD, said Canary.
“Kids who were born early or who had complications around the time at birth also appear to have a risk for ASD,” the doctor said. “Kids with older parents is another risk factor. While these are not specific causes, they appear to be associated with having ASD.”
Other red flags that children might have ASD include them banging their heads on red surfaces and lack of eye contact, said Canary.
There are resources to help parents and their children, such as local support groups, an autism navigator and an autism education and resources at Autism Speaks at nyc.gov/site/doh/index.page. People can also find help at the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities at opwdd.ny.gov or at New York Families for Autistic Children at nyfac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.