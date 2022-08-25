“I was tutored in this library, so I know it did something right,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards jested on Tuesday at the beginning of his press conference regarding capital funding for the Rosedale branch of the Queens Public Library. “Although I remember hating math,” he added, smiling.
The Rosedale Library, however, loved the math — it secured $3 million from the Borough President’s Office, money that will go toward a renovation and expansion of the facility. The amount will be spread across fiscal years 2022 and 2023, with the total project cost arriving at $22.3 million. The rest of the funds will come from the City Council and the state.
The architectural undertaking will include a new two-story 6,000-square-foot addition to the original 5,100-square-foot facility. The existing library will undergo a full renovation: Mechanical systems, lighting, interior finishes and furniture will be replaced. Double-pane windows and insulation will be added to make the new library energy efficient. Requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be addressed throughout the process.
The city Department of Design and Construction and Selldorf Architects will start formally planning a design this fall and hope to have a finished version by the fall of 2024. If all goes well, construction would commence in spring of 2025 and end by fall of 2027. A contractor has yet to be named. The library will likely be closed throughout construction, but Nick Buron, chief librarian and senior vice president at the Queens Public Library, all but confirmed that mobile library units will serve patrons during that period.
Area residents and elected officials have sought to have the library, which is located at 144-20 243 St. in Rosedale, renovated and expanded for years.
“The community’s rising population simply outgrew the library’s space,” Lisi de Bourbon, vice president of communications for the QPL, told the Chronicle. “It was built in 1962 and is one of the smallest libraries in our system. A new library that fits the demand of this community will hopefully make people really excited to come here.”
Due to rain, Richards held the press conference inside the library. The presser was one of several events he has hosted as part of his weeklong “Borough Hall on Your Block: Southeast Queens” initiative.
The borough president highlighted the importance of the facility.
“This library has been a lifeline for our community for years, especially for our immigrant population,” he said.
Like any QPL location, Rosedale has more to offer than just books. It’s a safe place where children can complete homework, adults can write and print resumes, and families can acquire Covid-19 testing kits. It also offers adult education classes, free summer lunches for children, movie-viewing sessions, bowling, and access to air conditioning.
Community Board 13 member and Rosedale resident David Pecoraro, who attended the press conference, was filled with pride after hearing the announcement. His late mother, Sheila Pecoraro, had always been an ardent supporter of the Rosedale Library. She had even staged sit-ins at the library in an effort to keep it open when the city was considering closing it during the 1970s financial crisis.
Richards was equally proud that his hometown was receiving a substantial investment.
“Gone are the days of Southeast Queens being disinvested in and neglected,” the borough president insisted.
