The Queens Public Library’s Rosedale branch is closed and will not reopen until Monday, July 31.
The library, located at 144-20 243 St., is closed for an interior maintenance project, and as improvements to the library are made people can go to the Cambria Heights (218-30 Linden Blvd.), Rochdale Village (169-09 137 Ave.) or St. Albans (191-05 Linden Blvd.) branches as an alternative, according to the QPL.
But this closure is only a taste of what is to come.
David Pecoraro, a Rosedale resident of 67 years, said he was told nearly a year ago that the QPL is preparing the branch for a renovation project. The $22.3 million expansion plan is in an early stage.
“It’s not going to be a little one-month repair job,” Pecoraro told the Chronicle. “It is a significant improvement at the library, including moving out the back wall, which was frankly damaged by rain. It would have to be repaired or moved anyway. The plan is to give us more room at the meeting area for the library.”
A QPL spokeswoman confirmed that the city Department of Design and Construction is examining the site ahead of a future expansion and renovation at the branch, and the project is in a very preliminary phase.
“It is going to be expanded into what is now a parking area and that will necessitate moving the back wall,” Pecoraro said. “They have put millions aside for this project ... BP Richards presented a multimillion dollar check to us.”
Borough President Donovan Richards announced on Aug. 22, 2022 that he had set aside $3 million for the project during his inaugural Borough Hall on Your Block initiative, a weeklong event where he follows through on his pledge to bring programs and services to Queens.
“Gone are the days of Southeast Queens institutions being neglected and disinvested in,” Richards told the Queens Chronicle via email. “That’s why I’m proud to have allocated $3 million over the last two fiscal years to support the growth of the very library where I was tutored as a young person and the library my family and I live not far from still today.”
Richards said he looks forward to continuing to work with the QPL to ensure that the branch is a high-quality hub of education and community for years to come.
The architectural undertaking will include a new two-story 6,000-square-foot addition to the original 5,100-square-foot facility. The existing library will undergo a full renovation: Mechanical systems, lighting, interior finishes and furniture will be replaced. Double-pane windows and insulation will be added to make the library energy efficient. Requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be addressed throughout the process.
The DDC and Selldorf Architects formally planned a design last fall and hope to have a finished version by the fall of 2024. Construction is expected to commence in the spring of 2025 and end by fall of 2027.
Pecoraro, who is pleased by the investment in the branch, does take issue with one aspect of its closure. The next closest branch, Laurelton Library, is also closed and the suggested alternative locations are farther out from Rosedale.
“This is another issue of failing to coordinate library closings,” said the Rosedale resident. “Vulnerable kids in Southeast Queens need to travel further than necessary ... for a kid who needs a lunch in a library with AC it is a challenge.”
The QPL is offering free meals for kids and teens through the summer until Sept. 1.
“Given the years we have waited to get the Rosedale Library project started perhaps waiting for Laurelton to reopen would have been a better choice,” Pecoraro said.
The library spokeswoman said in response that the QPL knows how much its customers value its services and resources.
“We apologize for any inconvenience as we continue working to make improvements to our branches,” she said.
The Laurelton Library, which was closed in March, is expected to open this fall. Its summer meal program will return in August.
The library was awarded a capital grant of $149,940 in 2022 to replace the existing rooftop cooling unit with a new energy-efficient one with the required supports, according to Gov. Hochul’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.