Rookie cop Brett Boller, 22, hasn’t been far from the hearts and minds of Queens residents since he was shot in a struggle with gunman on April 5 in Jamaica/
He certainly was not at Tuesday night’s meeting of the 103rd Precinct Community Council at York College.
“I use the bus stop there,” said a Jamaica woman who addressed the crowd of more than 50. “I immediately began to pray for him, for God to cover him. To think [the gunman] came from the Bronx with a weapon, that he probably would have used on us ...”
Boller was wounded while confronting a man who had caused a disturbance on a city bus [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com] and has been recovering at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Devin Spraggins, 22, of Queens and the Bronx, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, among other offenses.
Lt. John Jata, filling in Tuesday evening for Deputy Inspector Eric Robinson, the commanding officer in the 103rd, said Boller is holding up well.
“He’s in good spirits, getting better by the day,” Jata told the Chronicle. “We’re just waiting to see how long it will be.”
Boller’s partner has been credited with returning fire and initiating vital first aid. Jata said department personnel are looking out for him as well in the near future should he need any help.
“Absolutely,” Jata said. “Employee Services was on scene immediately. They talked to him to make sure he’s OK physically and mentally. And they follow up.”
Jata, discussing crime stats, said three of the seven major categories were up in the past 28-day period as opposed to the same time frame in 2022.
Murders, burglaries and grand larcenies were down, with auto thefts level at 21. But year-to-date, total reported major, or index, crimes are down more than 4 percent.
Felony assaults are up, as they are citywide [see separate story in this edition or at qchron.com]. But auto thefts in the 103rd have been bucking the citywide trend, down nearly 21 percent so far this year.
During the public input session, Manny Caughman, a longtime civic and political leader in the community, spoke in his hat as a member of the area’s Customer Advisory Council for the United States Postal Service.
He reported that thefts from mail relay boxes, the green ones, recently had been reported in neighborhoods including Jamaica, Hollis, Kew Gardens, Rochdale and others.
He reminded people that they should, when possible, bring their mail directly inside a post office and drop it off personally. He also said anyone sending checks by mail should use gel pens, which are more difficult for thieves to “wash” from stolen checks, and which are available at most supermarkets and drugstores.
One woman in the audience said she recently had a stolen check changed from $50 to $500.
Caughman also asked people to be aware if they see suspicious activity at a large mailbox.
“The Postal Service can’t do it all by themselves,” Caughman said. “You can be the eyes and ears of the Postal Service.”
