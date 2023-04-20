“Thank you everyone for your prayers and support.”
That was the message on the 103rd Precinct’s Twitter page Friday as scores of New York’s Finest were on hand at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Friday, top, as Officer Brett Boller was released nine days after being shot while struggling with an armed assailant just off Jamaica Avenue.
Boller, a 22-year-old rookie from an NYPD family, and his partner were flagged down after a man allegedly had been causing a disturbance on a city bus. During the struggle, Boller was shot in his hip. A resident of Queens and the Bronx has been charged.
Above, hospital staff wished their patient well as he left to continue his recovery.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.