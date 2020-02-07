Rooftop garage no longer for speeding

After community complaints, more than 1,300 summonses and a CBS2 report, chains were installed to close off vehicular access to the second-floor rooftop garage of a strip mall on Union Turnpike near the Glendale-Forest Hills border.

Residents had been complaining about the noise problem with calls to 311 and 911.

“The bass is so bad, it’s shaking,” Glendale resident Lori Diamond told CBS2. “I can hear it from my bedroom.”

Forest Hills resident Eugene Pamposa told the station, “After a few minutes that I sleep, I hear again these crazy noises.”

The 112th Precinct issued nearly 1,400 summonses at the location last year, the station said, the majority for speeding.

Private security for the property, managed by Stop & Shop, has been extended from midnight to 6 a.m., CBS2 said.

Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle there is heavy enforcement in the area with a marked police car visiting hourly at night and the highway safety traffic team “constantly” out there. He also credited his neighborhood coordination officers with getting management to put “no trespassing” signs up.

“Before that, they had no signs so we couldn’t really enforce it,” Cermeli said.

He said another method of cracking down is through NYPD monitoring of social media sites in groups for drag races and sports cars. In one instance, an event was shut down before it started because a cop car was placed near the entrance.

“They realized they had to go somewhere else. It wasn’t going to work,” Cermeli said. “And that’s the message that I’m trying to send to them now. That you’re no longer going to be just getting a warning. We have a zero-tolerance policy at this point.”

He said there hasn’t been drag racing lately, rather people meeting up to show off vehicles, blaring music and revving engines.

The issue has been ongoing for years, even before Cermeli was in charge of the precinct. He said there would be enforcement, months would go by without an issue and then new groups would go to the spot six or seventh months later.

“It would be a good place for them to go,” Cermeli said. “On the second floor they were out of the view of the street.”

Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio said the crackdown will benefit the neighborhood and the drivers who had been showing off atop the garage.

“Why learn your lesson the hard way and be in a serious accident? Just obey the law,” he said.

A sign at the Stop & Shop alerts customers that the upper-level parking area will be locked from 11:45 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. every day and people needing to access their vehicles should utilize lower-level parking.

Cermeli said the precinct and Stop & Shop are looking into putting up a barrier for the entire garage after business hours.