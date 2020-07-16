The United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, Local Union #8, based in Long Island City, will conduct a recruitment drive between Aug. 12 and 21 for 25 roofer apprentice positions.
The positions are for the union’s New York City and Hudson Valley recruitment regions. Applications must be filed out online beginning at 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 at roofers8.org. A maximum of 250 applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 250 applications have been submitted, whichever comes first. Applications not received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 21 will be disqualified.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old with at least a 10th-grade education. Proof will be required prior to enrollment.
All must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform roofers’ duties, including working on ladders and scaffolds; lifting up to 65 pounds for extended periods; repeated bending and kneeling; working in extreme weather conditions and county residence requirements. More information is available at (718) 361-1169.
