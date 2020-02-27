The United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, Local No. 8, will be recruiting 25 roofer apprentices from March 23 through April 3.
Only 250 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must be completed and mailed to 12-11 43 Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101. Applications must be postmarked no later then midnight April 17.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old, have at least a 10th-grade education and must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of a roofer. Labor will include working from ladders and scaffolds 6 feet high, lifting materials and equipment weighing up to 65 pounds. They must have reliable transportation to and from job sites and school.
Applicants must pass a drug test after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship. Those interested must reside in the counties of New York, Kings, Queens, Bronx, Richmond, Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange or Putnam. For further information, contact Local Union No. 8 at (718) 361-1169.
