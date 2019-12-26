Rollover in Jamaica

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a two-car accident in Jamaica.
The accident took place at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 164th Street and 109th Avenue in Jamaica. Police said a 2011 Honda driven by a 60-year-old man was westbound on 109th Avenue and was struck by a 1999 Honda being operated by a 31-year-old woman who was driving north on 164th. The NYPD said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
