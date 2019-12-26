  • December 26, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Rollover in Jamaica

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am

Rollover in Jamaica 0 comments

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a two-car accident in Jamaica.

The accident took place at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 164th Street and 109th Avenue in Jamaica. Police said a 2011 Honda driven by a 60-year-old man was westbound on 109th Avenue and was struck by a 1999 Honda being operated by a 31-year-old woman who was driving north on 164th. The NYPD said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]