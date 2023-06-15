The corner of Beach 116th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard was co-named Lew M. Simon Way in honor of the late 23rd Assembly District Democratic leader.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach) organized the co-naming ceremony, held on Sunday, June 11. In a statement on Facebook, Ariola wrote, “With this, his name will forever live on, allowing future generations on the peninsula to remember the many contributions he made to make Rockaway a better place for all!”
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Queens) was among the event attendees. She praised his work in a statement to the Chronicle — and alluded to his driven personality. “I never knew a man I could admire and love so much, but also want to slap in the head. Lew was one of a kind, and I miss him every day.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) also attended the event. In a statement to the Chronicle, he too lauded Simon’s work for the community, adding, “It was typical of Lew to be a guest at my wedding in 1998, run against me in 2001 and thereafter support me for every following election. He is very deserving of the street co-naming honor, and I hope that when people see the sign it will bring to their mind the good times they had with Lew and the good that he did for others.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
