The Rev. Sherwyn James won a Democratic district leader race over the summer against an over-20-year incumbent, Elmer Blackburn, who has a Democratic Club named after him.
Now he’s trying to harness that energy into his campaign to represent Council District 31 in City Hall.
James has called on his experiences working in city government and doing community outreach as a Bethel AME minister in Far Rockaway and elsewhere to create a platform that centers on public safety and education policies.
He also is no stranger to municipal government. After earning a master’s degree in urban planning and management, he worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the city Department of Education as a budget analyst and the Department of Transportation as special assistant to the deputy commissioner.
“My life, if you will, has been one of public service,” he said.
James said he believes knowledge of the innerworkings of government makes him stand out among the field of nine candidates on the ballot for the Feb. 23 special election. As a parent and a constituent, he said he knows how important it is to respond directly to the needs of constituents.
“My position is that we continue to elect the same types of people from the same organization, and yet our communities are no better for it. So something has to change,” James said.
Besides government administration experience, that of religious leadership informs James’ candidacy. In addition to serving in Far Rockaway as senior pastor, James said a stint as a minister in the South Bronx allowed him to come face-to-face with some of the challenges that marginalized communities face, particularly the homeless population.
His public safety platform involves tougher gun laws, more avenues to hold police accountable for misconduct and alternative sentences for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.
“I’m glad to see that the city is moving into the direction of doing some things that I think are innovative,” James said, referencing an idea that would require community input before a captain is assigned to a precinct.
Asked whether he thought parts of the NYPD budget need to be reallocated to other agencies in order to accomplish some of the police reforms he would like to see, James said he was “open to possibilities of doing things differently. Absolutely. I think it’s required.” He added that he would like to spend more on crime deterrent activities for youth.
“If reallocating parts of NYPD budget simply consists of removing school safety officers and putting them under the Department of Education, yes, it has not gone far enough,” he said.
His focus on youth activities extends into education, where he supports more spending on afterschool programming.
“We have far too many schools whose doors are shut and locked at three o’clock in the afternoon,” James said.
Asked what he thought about diversity initiatives in school districts 28 and 27, both of which were flagged by the city for integration initiatives, he proposed reinventing the district map entirely.
“We need to go back and take a look and say whether or not these district lines, which were created how many years ago, are indeed really relevant for us today,” he said.
On housing, James said that he’s a proponent of 100 percent affordable developments, with an effort to include a variety of income levels.
One legislative idea of his involves creating a deeds fraud complaint unit at the Queens District Attorney’s Office and making it a crime to move into a residence and take occupancy if the home does not belong to you.
Unlike his opponent Manny Silva, James has not promised to forego real estate developer money as a principle, although he said that he has not yet taken any and maintained that his candidacy is grassroots.
