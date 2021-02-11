As the founder of the New York Training School, a Far Rockaway home healthcare instruction center, Nancy Martinez touts helping over 15,000 New Yorkers start a new career.
Martinez has been organizing businesses on the Rockways through the creation of the Rockaway East Merchants Association, which she chairs, and volunteering on Community Board 14. She said her experience representing Far Rockaway businesses inspired her to make a run for the District 31 City Council seat that Donovan Richards left open when he became borough president.
“It’s time for a change. It’s time for property owners, single moms, business owners ... to find a way that we could help each other,” Martinez told the Chronicle in an interview.
Martinez has framed her entry into the healthcare industry as the result of an accident that paralyzed her brother at the age of 25 after he was run over by a police car. In the years following his accident, while living with him and working as a nurse herself, she said she learned the healthcare business, and took a pioneering role at providing economic development on the peninsula.
As the race hurtles toward election day on Feb. 23, Martinez has not shied away from conflict. In conversation with the Chronicle and at a co-endorsement event held by Manny Silva, she took aim at Selvena Brooks-Powers, who was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) for the seat, saying that the district does not need another figure tied to the political establishment.
Meanwhile she said that other candidates, whom she did not name, have attacked her for a perceived lack of familiarity with the mainland part of the district.
“They knew those sectors because it was their job. They got paid for doing that,” Martinez said.
In contrast, she has framed her status as a political outsider as a strength, arguing that it will help her to focus on business owners struggling through the recession.
“I really know nothing about politics, you know? But I know about people and I’ve seen the cries of the individuals next to me who had to close their business crying, and they had no support,” she told the Chronicle.
Asked how she sees the role of a member of the Council, Martinez said that the job is first and foremost to respond to constituent concerns.
By that token, she said her No. 1 housing priority is providing homeowners in the district with government subsidies for flood insurance. Martinez also expressed skepticism over two big mixed-use housing developments that Richards ushered in over the past several years, including Edgemere Commons, which made it through the city’s land use process over a year ago, and the Arverne East proposal, which is wending its way through now. She cast doubt that the projects will offer much in the way of jobs and housing to Rockaway residents.
Asked what type of support she would extend to renters, Martinez said she would be enthusiastic about offering relief to seniors but isn’t so sure about the rest of the tenant population.
“That’s a very tricky question there because when it comes to my seniors, I’m all for it. You know? I believe it depends. I will have to see and read more about the district,” she said.
On the issue of police-community relations, Martinez brought up the story of her brother’s paralysis as an influence on her views. She said that after his accident, he sued the NYPD, and came away with a settlement.
“There’s no hate in my heart for police officers, because this wasn’t the whole force who did it,” Martinez said.
Martinez also framed her views on police reform through her experience as a business owner. Businesses on Beach 20th Street have raised concerns many times about the level of violent crime in Far Rockaway, she said, so she would not consider reducing the police force.
Instead she would propose a new approach to the police misconduct process.
“Do we need less police? Absolutely not. Do we need to reform the police and hold the ones accountable for the wrong action? Absolutely,” Martinez said.
