Less than a year after receiving the Key to Queens at Forest Hills Stadium, LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, announced on Instagram the return of the hip-hop music festival Rock the Bells to Queens this summer.
The concert coincides with the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, which is being celebrated all year long by the city.
“Saturday, Aug. 5, Rock the Bells Festival is back,” said LL Cool J, a Hollis native. “It will be at the Forest Hills Stadium.”
The singer and actor also has starred as Special Agent Sam Hanna, an ex-Navy SEAL, on the CBS crime drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” since 2009.
While the lineup of the artists who will perform has not been made public as of yet, tickets for the event are now available for sale at rockthebellsfestival.com, according to the legendary performer.
Last year’s festival was sold out and featured stars like Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and LL Cool J, to name a few. Queensbridge’s very own Roxanne Shanté also served as one of the co-hosts of the concert.
Those seeking further information about Rock the Bells can check online at rockthebellsfestival.com.
“We are going to celebrate 50 years,” LL Cool J said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.