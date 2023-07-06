Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato honored lifelong Broad Channel resident and activist Dan Mundy Sr. at the Broad Channel Civic Association meeting on June 22. His son, Dan Mundy Jr., was also in attendance.
Ariola and Amato presented Mundy Sr., a retired firefighter, with citations for all he has done for the community, including his stalwart service to Broad Channel, the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers and, for 30 years, to Community Board 14.
“Thank you for all you’ve done, and continue to do for your community, Dan!” Ariola wrote in a Facebook post.
Amato wrote on Twitter, “Dan Mundy Sr. is an invaluable resource to Broad Channel for his entire life and I know he will continue to be! It was my honor to present him with an official citation for all his efforts in the community!”
— Kristen Guglielmo
