Leslie West, the frontman for hard-rock band Mountain, died Dec. 22 at 75 from cardiac arrest.
Born Leslie Weinstein, West attended Forest Hills High School and was a founding member of blue-eyed soul group The Vagrants. He lived in the same apartment building as Waddy Wachtel, who would later become a session player with Linda Ronstadt and Stevie Nicks, among others.
In 1969, West left The Vagrants to form Mountain, which included Felix Pappalardi on bass and vocals. The band performed at the Woodstock Festival.
Mountain’s most memorable song was “Mississippi Queen,” which reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970.
The band broke up in 1972 and West formed a group with Mountain drummer Corky Laing and Cream bassist Jack Bruce. “Why Dontcha” was West, Bruce and Laing’s most successful album, reaching No. 26 on the Billboard U.S. album chart.
West, who later reformed Mountain, battled drug and weight issues for years and had his lower right leg amputated due to complications from diabetes.
He is survived by his wife, Jenni Maurer, whom he married onstage at a Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in 2009.
