The Rochdale Village Senior Center paid special attention to Hattie Clayton Sherard during a celebration for members who are young at heart and had birthdays between January and March 2023.
Clayton Sherard, a South Carolina native born to Lila and Ernest Sherard, turned 105 years old ahead of the March 10 event, on Feb. 27, according to Sheree Shivers, director of the senior center.
She had five siblings, John, Maude, Louise, Jessie and Edna, who have since passed, according to Shivers. On Nov. 21, 1939 she married Romeo Dean Clayton in South Carolina and later had two children, Patricia Ann and William Romeo.
Friends, above, and her family, right, including District Leader Patrick Jenkins, far right, were there for the milestone.
— Naeisha Rose
