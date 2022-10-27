Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Race Track in 2020, according to the United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.
The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Morrison was the “inside man” in the March 7 robbery in which Lamel Miller, 39, and a co-conspirator held up at gunpoint several racetrack employees, one of whom was Morrison, a racetrack security guard, as they were transporting $284,000 in cash earnings to a vault.
The robbers were wearing surgical masks and were armed with handguns when they confronted the group on a catwalk between the first and second floors of the office area, the Chronicle reported in June 2020, and it was likely “burner” phones found discarded in a garbage can that helped investigators pin the crime on them.
The robbers claimed $100,000 each and Morrison got the remaining $84,000. He allegedly provided information in advance about where and when the money would be transported.
The robbery took place at about 9:45 p.m. the day after the track’s Gotham Day races.
Morrison and Miller were childhood friends, according to the DA’s Office, and Morrison repeatedly lied to law enforcement during the investigation, including misidentifying a photograph of his friend, lying to officers and saying he was a victim of the crime.
The Chronicle reported that the two were arrested for a robbery in Queens back in 2000.
“Their armed robbery of Aqueduct Racetrack played out like a Hollywood movie heist, but with a bad ending for the defendants who now face steep prison sentences,” Peace said in a press release.
The defendants face seven years to life.
“Today’s verdict proves once again that it is a losing bet to commit a violent crime and think that you will out run the law,” he added.
Friday’s announcement came from Peace, John Devito, special agent-in-charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
“This violent robbery plot, featuring a racetrack security guard who betrayed his duty, showed a callous disregard for several victims,” Sewell said.
“Thanks to our joint law enforcement efforts, those responsible will now bear the consequences of their despicable acts,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.