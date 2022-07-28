Melvin Doby, whom friends called “Mel,” died from complications due to Covid-19 in April 2020. He left behind a daughter, Syreeta, and a host of friends and former colleagues who wanted to see him honored in a way reflective of the impact he made on his east Queens community.
To that end, the intersection of 204th Street and Foothill Avenue was named after Doby on Sunday. Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), state Sen. Toby Ann Stavinsky (D-Flushing) and a number of those connected to and touched by Doby were on hand for the ceremony.
Doby made his career as an NYPD officer. He served for 30 years, first as a patrolman in Brooklyn and later as a member of the Highway Department.
“Mel was one of the first people I ran into at the station house my first day,” Richard Pepe, a fellow highway patrolman, said. “He was always looking out for me. But the funny thing about Mel, it wasn’t that he took a special liking to me, although I like to think that he did, it’s that he treated everyone with respect.
“There was not one single person that ever met Mel that would have anything bad to say about him.”
While still on the force, Doby joined the board of the No. 1 building in the Hilltop Village Co-op in the late 1990s. He later ascended to president, serving alongside No. 4 building President Marc Haken, who proposed the street renaming as a member of Community Board 8 in November 2020.
“Mel Doby was a thoughtful, creative, insightful person who was connected to the shareholders of the Hilltop and who went out of his way to provide amenities to them all,” Haken said. “We all miss Mel, but we know that he is riding his motorcycle all around heaven pointing out small things that he believes could be improved, and urging all others who are there to support him.”
The portion of 204th Street named in his honor is where the Hilltop Village Co-op buildings sit, in Holliswood.
Doby was also a member of the President’s Council of Cooperatives and Condominiums, which represents people living in more than 100,000 housing units in Queens.
“Mel was an active member of the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council, a think tank of co-op and condo board presidents that are actively engaged in the fight to keep co-ops, like the one he lived in, affordable,” Co-president of the council Bob Friedrich said. “We will greatly miss Mel’s involvement trying to protect our working class families and seniors so that they can live affordably and in dignity.”
Doby was a first responder to the September 11th attacks. He retired from the police force in 2002.
“Although I did not have the privilege of knowing Mr. Doby personally, today’s turnout and the stories told exemplify who Melvin was and how he impacted the lives of everyone he interacted with,” Lee said.
