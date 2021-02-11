After a 7-7 start, St. John’s rolled off six straight victories before losing in overtime at Butler Tuesday night.
It was a painful loss but it doesn’t take away from a strong stretch of basketball.
Following last Saturday’s 92-81 win at Providence, head coach Mike Anderson was asked if the team has caught the attention of the city with its play.
“Well, they hired me to win games and that is what we are trying to do, along with playing an exciting brand of basketball and we are doing that,” he said.
Anderson said he is excited for his players who are sacrificing a lot during the pandemic and not being able to see their families, though they do get to play.
“This team fits the City of New York, it is blue-collar, we play hard and fast and it is fun,” he said. “We just have to continue doing what we are doing and hopefully, at some point in time, our fans get to come and see us.”
During the six-game winning streak, the team won four straight Big East road games, something the Johnnies had not accomplished since the 1999 team that went to the Elite Eight.
There have been no fans at Carnesecca Arena this season but some supporters cheered the team outside following the Johnnies’ upset win over No. 3 Villanova.
“It was exciting the other night when I was leaving after the game through gate 4 and a bunch of students were there yelling in the ice,” Anderson said.
Following the wins over Villanova and Providence, guard Posh Alexander was named Big East Freshman of the Week for the third straight week and fourth overall.
Sophomore Julian Champagnie earned a spot on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll for the fourth time.
“They are sharing the ball right now,” Anderson said after his Johnnies defeated Providence last Saturday. “Sharing is caring in basketball. Right now, they are playing to win and that is the bottom line.”
Anderson is sitting on 399 career wins as a head coach, including his time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Missouri, Arkansas and St. John’s.
The milestone 400th win will have to wait a few more days following the tough loss at Butler, a game the Red Storm led by as many as 16. St. John’s hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs since the 2013-14 season when they were coached by Steve Lavin, who, coincidently, called Tuesday’s game on Fox Sports 1.
Still, the winning stretch put St. John’s on the bubble and a strong finish could give them an unlikely NCAA Tournament bid.
Having already played nine conference games on the road, the Johnnies will close the regular season with five of their final six games at Carnesecca Arena.
St. John’s finds itself in sixth place in the 11-team conference. The team was selected to finish ninth at the start of the season and rebounded after a 1-5 start in Big East play.
“I told the guys that one game won’t make the season and one game won’t kill you,” Anderson said when asked how the team will respond following Tuesday’s loss. “With that being said, let’s learn from it. We know that we can play better, so we just ran out of time tonight.”
