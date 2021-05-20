The video would appear to be damning: One man pummels two others, knocking one unconscious and leaving the other cowering under a fusillade of blows. A woman with the assailant gets close and periodically touches his arm, but the assault is unrelenting. At the end, the attacker flips over the man he knocked out and picks up some item that had been under his body.
Now the man who launched the assault — over the least of fender benders — faces a slew of charges including assault and robbery.
But his defense attorney insists there are at least two things to know about the case: that his client, Jovani Padin, 27, of Woodside is not a violent man, and that he did not take any property from his victims, Adel Ahmed, 23, and his father, Mohi Ahmed, 55.
The attorney, Spiro Ferris, does not dispute than an enraged Padin threw the punches during the May 8 incident.
“I know my client has been going through a lot of stress. I think he sort of snapped, actually,” Ferris said Tuesday. He added, “He’s not a violent person ... He’s a nice kid. He’s not a street thug. That wasn’t his style.”
Ferris said that Padin is “very contrite and remorseful about the situation, about the incident,” and that if he could get a message across to the Ahmeds, “He would apologize, I’m sure.”
“It’s your classic case of road rage,” he said. “I would characterize it as a fender bender and road rage that escalated, that spiraled out of control. I think the video speaks for itself, in terms of what happened.”
Released by the police before they had identified Padin as the assailant, the video also shows the crash that precipated the attack. The victims’ car pulled out of a parking area on 70th Street near Northern Boulevard around 7 p.m. and sideswiped a gray Honda Accord as it was going by. The video then cuts to the attack.
However, Ferris said, it does not show what happened before the violence.
Padin was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, driving by an unlicensed operator and leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage without reporting it.
He was arrested May 12, arraigned May 13 and released on $20,000 bail or $60,000 bond, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Ferris said his father bailed him out.
The attorney insists that his client did not steal anything from the victims as the police and prosecutors allege. He said that during the altercation, Padin’s keys, cigarettes and, “I believe,” his cell phone fell out of the “kangaroo pocket” of the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing. It is those items he is seen picking up in the video, Ferris said, not the victims’ property.
Prosecutors allege that he took the younger Ahmed’s phone, which police returned after the incident. They also say Mohi Ahmed reported that his wallet was missing when he came to.
According to the criminal complaint against him, Padin demanded the Ahmeds give him money due to the accident, insisted they not call the police and threatened to kill them. The video is posted along with the Chronicle’s initial report on the case at bit.ly/3hFl8uM.
Ferris said Padin has enrolled himself in an anger management course, of his own accord. He said the mother of the defendant’s child has been preventing him from seeing the boy, causing him stress. He also said Padin suffers from seizures and had one after being arrested.
