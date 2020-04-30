The city apparently has been working on closing up to 100 miles of city streets, longer than Mayor de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) indicated in Monday’s press conference announcing the initiative.
“Conversations with communities and local stakeholders will take place in the coming weeks,” the statement said Monday.
The closures are stated to last only until the state comes out of the Gov. Cuomo-ordered pause to stop the outbreak of COVID-19, which so far extends only into May, and in response to an email from the Chronicle, a spokesman for the Council wrote that “the Council believes this can start immediately.”
The bill is sponsored by Johnson and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan).
Asked when consultation with community boards and police precincts would begin, the spokesman wrote, “The Council has been discussing the program and potential appropriate streets with community groups, BIDs and advocates for several weeks already.”
The spokesman wrote that the initiative should not prove overly burdensome for businesses or car owners on the selected streets. Which those are remains unknown.
“The Council will work to ensure streets are opened in ways that do not impede bus travel and do not inconvenience the residents of the streets,” he said. “We believe this program can be implemented in a way that will allow for essential deliveries and for first responders and emergency vehicles to continue doing their heroic work. The goal of 100 miles of open streets is less than 2% of the city’s total street mileage, and some of the streets will be slow streets or shared streets on which cars still have some access.”
The spokesman declined to comment on specific enforcement measures, such as police presence, boards or metal barricades, other than to say the Council believes it can be accomplished “through smart street design without overburdening the NYPD with enforcement responsibilities and allowing for access for emergency vehicles.”
The times and durations of street closures would be determined based on feedback from community groups, essential businesses and residents.
In an email from the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, Executive Director Danny Harris called the measure an important first step.
“We thank Mayor de Blasio, Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Council Member Carlina Rivera, and the entire City Council for advancing this Open Streets plan,” Harris said. “At 100 miles, this would be one of the most ambitious Open Streets programs in the United States. ... In opening our streets to people, New York City will unlock countless opportunities not only for physical distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, but also in the longer term for sustained economic recovery, reimagining urban life and prioritizing public transportation.”
He said the move will benefit everything from pubic health to business.
Robert Sinclair Jr., manager of media relations for AAA Northeast in New York and New Jersey, said his organization doesn’t see any problems with the move.
“A lot of the streets involved would be adjacent to places like parks, and streets that don’t have a lot of heavy traffic,” he said.
Queens resident Laura Shepard, a long-time cycling advocate, called it exciting.
“New York City is finally doing what other big cities around the world are doing,” she said. Shepard stressed the benefits to the business community as well as the health and social impacts.
I am a member of the Board of the Bayswater Civic Association and I am the point person on traffic matters.
There has been no consultations with us. Does this mean that there will be no street closings in the Rockaways, or does it mean that DOT was not telling the truth about consultations?
