The New York City Racial Justice Commission put forth its final report on Monday on how to amend the Big Apple’s charter to address structural racism via ballot measures.
The first ballot measure included adding a new preamble or introductory statement to the charter that establishes that New York City would be “a just and equitable city for all residents”; the second referendum was to create a Racial Equity Office, a racial equity plan and a racial equity commission; the last item was to measure the true cost of living to track the price of meeting essential needs in the Big Apple, according to the RJC.
The RJC spent months hosting in-person and virtual forums to get input from citizens, thought leaders, community-based organizations and government leaders of any age, immigration status or background to learn ways to dismantle structural racism in policy, business, government and law enforcement across the city. One of the meetings was held in Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.
Weeks after a summer input session, the RJC released an Oct. 5 report that outlined six persistent patterns of inequity that minorities throughout the city experienced: inequity in quality services, inequity in work, inequity within and across neighborhoods, the marginalization of minorities, the inequity in representation in decision-making and uneven accountability for government entities.
“This final report presents in detail these three structural changes in the form of ballot proposals to appear on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot, along with a roadmap for further action the City should take to dismantle structural racism at all levels of government,” said RJC Chairwoman Jennifer Jones Austin. “At their core, the proposals envision a city where all New Yorkers have the power, access and opportunities they need to not only survive but thrive.”
The proposed preamble starts with declaring the city “a multiracial democracy,” that finds in strength in “diversity” and that it will honor and respect “the cultures, languages, and histories of all who call and have called this land home.”
The current New York City Charter does not have a preamble, which is a legal document that would guide city agencies and officials in carrying out their duties related to planning, program reviews and audits, according to the RJC. The Office of Racial Equity would support the city’s efforts to dismantle racism through a centralized body within municipal government via a committee and would create a long-term citywide plan to address the six patterns of inequity that were identified and explore other ways of tackling disparities for minorities.
The cost of living tracker would help to address inequities that minorities face in work that prevents advancement and wealth building, according to the report. Denizens and representatives of CBOs have expressed concerns over the cost of housing, transportation, food and other essential needs, which are items that have become more expensive for various communities, especially women of color and immigrants who tend to be concentrated in low-wage jobs with few protections or pathways to grow career-wise.
The cost of living tracker, which is called NYCgov Poverty Measure, would help in providing access to more public benefits, because the current measure paints a false narrative, according to the report. By establishing the tracker, the city would not have to rely on the Federal Poverty Guideline, which determines the criteria for aid, but has remained unchanged since the 1960s. The official 2021 FPG says that a family of four living with an income of $26,501 does not live in poverty, yet the average New Yorker would find that estimate unrealistic. By underestimating the cost of living, the FPG artificially depresses wages with its inaccurate standards, according to the RJC.
“We set out to honor the people suffering from structural racism and not settle for programmatic or focused policies but go broad and fundamentally change the NYC Charter,” said RJC Vice Chairman Henry Garrido. “I believe these proposed charter revisions have a tight grip on the roots of structural racism. We offer these final proposals to the New York City electorate knowing it will take their votes to uproot hundreds of years of built-up inequity.”
