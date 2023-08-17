Thousands of residents lined the streets of Richmond Hill on Saturday for essentials such as school supplies and fresh groceries, and said “hello” to their neighbors on Lefferts Boulevard.
The River Fund, a nonprofit based right on that street in Richmond Hill, held its 10th annual Child Poverty Awareness Day.
Since 2013, the event expands on the organization’s efforts to mitigate expenses parents face during the back-to-school season.
Upwards of 4,000 backpacks fully stocked with notebooks and other supplies were given out, and families lined up for 10 blocks — from 120th Street all the way to 130th Street — to receive the items.
All remaining backpacks from the day were then donated to local shelters, churches and other charitable organizations.
When asked what the event was all about, River Fund founder and CEO Swami Durga Das replied, “Dignity and respect.”
“For the families here who have one, two, three, four or five kids, buying school supplies is expensive. When you can’t meet the bills, or you can’t even buy food because of the price, how do you get new school supplies?” he said. “We want to give families the dignity they deserve to send their child back to school with new stuff, and we also provide things for the family from socks, to food and toiletries.”
Originally founded 32 years ago in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the River Fund quickly began to combat issues of poverty and food insecurity.
Its first food pantry had a line of 42 people, and today that number has skyrocketed to serving up to 3,000 households per week.
The River Fund holds its pantry on-site at 89-11 Lefferts Blvd. in Richmond Hill on Wednesdays for seniors and those with disabilities, and on Saturdays for the general public, as well as doing mobile outreach to communities in Jamaica and Brooklyn.
Ruth Lopez, a Jamaica resident and mother to four young boys, has been a River Fund client for about four years. She continues to return to the River Fund for all the help it has provided for her family, as well as the friendships she’s formed there over the years.
“Swami helps me so much, and he’s a good friend of my family. It’s very special for me because I have four kids, so things can be difficult at times,” she said. “Everything is so expensive nowadays, and all of the fresh fruits and vegetables, and even clothing sometimes is a big help. I’m very thankful.”
The River Fund’s efforts are made possible by its donors, including such names as the Mets, Resorts World, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Bloomberg Philanthropies.
To show appreciation for his contributions to the community, Community Board 9 Chairperson Sherry Algredo presented Durga Das and the River Fund with a Distinguished Service Award.
Other special guests in attendance included the NYPD 102nd Precinct Explorers, state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Mr. and Mrs. Met.
“Particularly with inflation and everything that’s going on, school supplies are really expensive, and a lot of people can’t afford them,” Schulman said. “So to be able to give them to the kids and see the looks on their faces, receiving a backpack with supplies, is amazing.”
The one phrase Durga Das wants everyone to remember is “Choose kindness,” and every River Fund team member is reminded of the mantra each day by the embroidered message on their T-shirts.
“We’re in a world that’s unkind and divided, and there’s no valid reason. We have to be able to respect each other and hear each other, because right now, we’re crashing our world,” he said.
“Today’s about choosing kindness, choosing respect and dignity, helping people because if we don’t help each other, then we’re lost and going back to the caveman days where everyone was in it for themselves. That’s not the world we are meant to live in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.