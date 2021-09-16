The subway series started with a solemn ceremony at Citi Field Saturday, Sept. 11 honoring the lives lost two decades earlier.
Fans arrived to the ceremony toting 9/11 flags, top right and center right, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 victims who died in the tragedy.
Former Mets player, Mets manager and Yankees manager Joe Torre threw the first pitch of the game, top left. Bobby Valentine, also a former Mets player and manager, caught the pitch.
Queens Brorough President Donovan Richards, center left, Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic nominee for mayor Eric Adams, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Gov. Hochul stood together for the national anthem, with Mets owner Steve Cohen and wife Alexandra just behind them.
Before the ceremony, memorial candles were handed to the players, below left.
Following the anthem, the players and crowd observed two minutes of silence for the victims of 9/11 and its aftermath.
After joining together, the two New York teams played a tight game, but the Yankees took home the win with a final score of 8 to 7.
