To address the rise in hate crimes, Borough President Donovan Richards held an interactive hate crimes forum with District Attorney Melinda Katz, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, the NYC Commission on Human Rights and the NYC Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes on May 25.
“Today marks one year since the murder of George Floyd,” said Richards. “As a Black man, I know all too well that race is an ever- present reality.”
There has been an uptick on attacks on mosques, synagogues, Hindu and Sikh temples and Catholic churches, according to Richards.
There have been 191 reported hate crimes across the five boroughs in 2021, according to NYPD statistics. That is a 70.5 percent increase compared to the same point in 2020.
“I’m committed working hand-in-hand with our diverse communities to build one Queens,” said Richards. “We all have a role in fighting hate.”
Carmelyn Malalis, chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights, said this past year was challenging enough because of Covid, but for some, racial attacks made it more difficult.
“There were many challenges, many losses and many uncertainties,” said Malalis. “Many of our communities have been having to deal with the additional burden of experiencing different forms of bias and racism, discrimination, different things that can constitute hate crimes or constitute harassment from the commission of hate crimes.”
There has been a sevenfold increase in anti-Asian discrimination, according to Malalis.
An Asian man was shoved onto the subway tracks at the Queensbridge station on 21st Street on May 24, noted the Borough President’s Office.
Josette Gripo, a board member and founder of Rockaway Women for Progress, polled guests during the meeting to learn about why they think racism exists.
In 45 seconds, 40 percent of the people tuning in said they believe fear of the other was the cause of racism, bias and discrimination.
When guests were asked if they have been a victim of or witness to discrimination, racial harassment or a hate crime, within the same time frame 80 percent said they had been discriminated against in some form or witnessed discrimination.
Michael Brovner, the chief of the Hate Crimes Unit in the Queens District Attorney’s Office, explained what a hate crime is.
“It’s unlike a regular crime,” said Brovner. “The victim is targeted because of something inherent or essential about them.”
If someone is a victim of a robbery, he or she can avoid the place the attack took place but if you are a victim of a hate crime, you can’t change who you are essentially, said Brovner.
For a crime to be considered hate-related, there has to be intentionality to committing an act in whole or in part based on race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or sexual orientation of the victim.
Captain Tim Hollywood, a veteran of the Hate Crimes Task Force, works with seasoned detectives from various investigative units to investigate hate crimes, follow trends and prepare for attacks.
“We talk to everybody and bring them on board for our investigations,” said Hollywood.
The task force works with the FBI, state Police, Department of Justice, Attorney General’s Office, Mayor’s Office, City Council and more to investigate hate crimes.
The task force does not ask for a victim’s immigrant status and has officers who speak over 100 languages, according to Hollywood. The force also uses the AT&T language translator to help solve crimes.
“A lot of times what happening in Washington, DC, will impact who the victims are in New York City,” said Brovner. “We are on top of it, and whatever group is targeted our group is going to make sure we are handling it aggressively.”
Hollywood said the task force also monitors worldwide events like the crisis between Israel and the Palestinians, which has led to a rise on attacks on mosques and anti-Semitism.
“If you see events happening overseas, our Counter Terrorism Bureau will put the appropriate resources where they need to be.”
