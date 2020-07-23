U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized shipments of 144 counterfeit professional sports championship rings at John F. Kennedy International Airport on July 7.
Officers intercepted two separate packages containing 84 and 60 rings, respectively. Authorities said the rings would have had a combined value of $216,000 had they been genuine.
The CBP in a press release issued Monday said that no arrests have yet been made and that the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.