The Year of the Ox is said to bring stability and economic prosperity, which is much needed after 2020. To ring in the Lunar New Year, community members and special guests celebrated with a virtual event Feb. 13.
The community event took place in Floral Park and was live-streamed via Zoom. The event was sponsored by the Queens Chronicle and National Small Business Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Chronicle’s Ree Brinn, top center, and Todd Eliott Real Estate’s Erik Swensen, above right.
Attending, at top, were Anthony Stewart, left, and Robert Noest of Todd Eliott, Umair Zumon of MassMutual Life Insurance and special guest Jeffrey Lai, who spoke about his grandfather’s heroism as a U.S. Army infantry soilder during Word War II.
Above, Albin Castillo of Cazz NY Events, left, Leonard Mancuso of MassMutual and Todd Miranda of NSBCC also joined the event, as well as keynote speakers (not seen) state Sen. John Liu, author Vincent Casale and representatives of the Queens World Film Festival.
A portion of the proceeds raised will be donated to the Battered Women and Children Foundation.
