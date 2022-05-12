Less than one day after posting loving Facebook tributes to her mom on Mother’s Day, Migdalia Ortega’s daughter was mourning her and receiving support from scores of family members and friends.
And police believe their search for Ortega’s killer came to an end Wednesday morning on McKibbin Street in Brooklyn when Pedro Cintron, 55, was found dead of an apparent suicide.
Police confirmed that Cintron, who was “being sought” in the attack that also wounded one of Ortega’s neighbors, was found dead in front of 93 McKibbin Street. A gun was recovered. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of Cintron’s death.
Ortega, 51, was shot and killed Monday morning in her apartment in Ridgewood in what police believe was a domestic incident with Cintron. Multiple reports say she was a civilian employee with the NYPD.
A neighbor who came to check on her during the attack also was shot and remains hospitalized.
“My life my best friend my world ... mom,” daughter Nicole Ortega wrote Wednesday morning, posting a photo of her mother relaxing on a front porch during happier times. The Daily News reported that Nicole Ortega, who had been going by Nicole Cintron, also is Pedro Cintron’s daughter.
On Sunday she posted one old and one much newer photo on Facebook to celebrate Mother’s Day.
“A mother who looks out for you as an adult is the best blessing one can have! Happy Mother’s Day to my queen i love you mama.”
Police officers from the 104th Precinct responded Monday morning to a 911 call at 66-17 Fresh Pond Road at 8:17 a.m.
They found Ortega suffering from a head wound and a 48-year-old woman whose name has not been released with gunshot wounds to her torso and shoulder.
In a press release issued by the NYPD just before 6 p.m. on Monday, police named Pedro Cintron, whose address was unavailable, as someone they were looking for.
Police released two photos of Cintron and a blurry photo of a black SUV that may have been the getaway vehicle.
In a press conference from outside 66-17 Fresh Pond Road just after 1 p.m., Deputy Chief Julie Morrill, commanding officer of detectives in Patrol Borough Queens North, said the preliminary investigation determined that the shooting took place during a domestic dispute.
“Upon arrival, officers found two females with gunshot wounds,” Morrill said.
Ortega had sustained a head wound. Morrill said the 48-year-old woman, who also lives on the third floor, was shot in her abdomen and one shoulder when she went to check on her neighbor.
“The suspect followed her and continued shooting,” Morrill said.
Both women were taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Ortega died at 11:22 a.m. Her neighbor was listed in critical but stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.