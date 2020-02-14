Ridgewood stabber convicted for ’16 slay

Ridgewood resident Render Stetson-Shanahan, 29, has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 stabbing death of his roommate Carolyn Bush, Queens DA Melinda Katz announced last Friday.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 28, 2016, police responded to a 911 call about a man wearing only underwear and roaming the neighborhood with a knife, the DA said, according to trial testimony.

Police found Stetson-Shanahan back at his apartment on Stanhope Street. He was in his bed and bleeding from a self-inflicted wound to his right thigh. In the next room, Bush, 26, was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. She had been stabbed multiple times in her neck and torso. The puncture wounds caused massive injuries to her heart and lungs, and severed an artery. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“This was a horribly disturbing case,” Katz said. “The defendant returned to the apartment he shared with his roommate late one night and stabbed her multiple times causing her death. The knife sliced into her back and neck, puncturing her heart, lungs and a major artery.”

Following a nonjury trial, Supreme Court Justice Richard L. Butcher set sentencing for March 26. Stetson-Shanahan faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

Bush was the co-founder of Wendy’s Subway, a nonprofit library and writing space in Bushwick. “We are exhausted with grief at the passing of our dear friend and co-founder Carolyn Bush,” the library posted on its Facebook page after her death. “We love you Carolyn. You were our family and we were yours.”

A GoFundMe was started in September 2016. The campaign was started with the intent for the money to go to her family but the family decided to contribute the bulk of the $8,231 raised to Wendy’s Subway.

“Carolyn, you welcomed me into Wendy’s openly swapped ideas, asked me about my work and planned to collaborate,” one contributor, Shelby Shaw, wrote. “I will never forget your warmth and excitement and kindness.”