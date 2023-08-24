The Rite Aid at 583 Grandview Ave. in Ridgewood will shut down Sept. 5.
Workers were informed Monday. They were told most will get to be transferred to another Rite Aid.
Area civic activist Charlene Stubbs said she called Rite Aid’s 1 800 number and a regional manager called her back and said the store is closing because it’s “underperforming.”
“I am going to miss Rite Aid,” Stubbs told the Chronicle. “Both Cathy and Carol, the managers there, always asked me how I was doing when I went in there. They always asked me about my daughter. Always helpful.” Stubbs expressed concern for all the employees at Grandview Avenue.
“They were told if there’s an opening they can still work for Rite Aid, but they can’t guarantee it,” she said.
Stubbs noted that the Walgreens at the corner of Metropolitan and Forest avenues closed in February, “six months ago to the day yesterday,” meaning Monday.
Many people who had prescriptions at the closed Walgreens saw them transferred to the Rite Aid that will be closing, Stubbs said. Now Rite Aid wants them sent to its store at 55-60 Myrtle Ave., at the intersection with Cypress Avenue. That, she said, will require many people to take a two-bus ride there: the Q39 and Q55.
The pending shutdown comes on the heels of a number of other drugstore closures around Queens, including recent ones at two locations in Forest Hills, one in College Point and one in Flushing. Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS all have shuttered stores in the borough this year.
A spokeswoman for Rite Aid confirmed the Sept. 5 closing in an email.
“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business,” the company said. “A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”
Rite Aid said it makes sure customers will still have services, be it at Rite Aid or elsewhere, and works to transfer prescriptions.
Stubbs also pointed to a friend who uses Rite Aid because her husband’s medications are less expensive than nearby independent pharmacies, including one that is not on his insurance plan’s list of preferred providers.
“He’s got a zero co-pay for two prescriptions at Rite Aid,” Stubbs’ neighbor said on Facebook. “I remember when they closed all those supermarkets and opened all these drugstores and how annoyed we all were but now that I’m older and they are now closing those drugstores I’m more annoyed.”
Stubbs lamented seeing a vacancy at a key spot in the neighborhood.
“It’s a shame; it really is,” Stubbs said. “I don’t like all these empty stores around here.”
She noted that the shuttered Walgreens at Metropolitan and Forest is still empty. She also said that people already are asking if a supermarket might take Rite Aid’s place. She says “How would I know?” but thinks it’s unlikely — unless maybe a Trader Joe’s moves in, which is something a lot of the new people in Ridgewood want.
Michael Gannon contributed to this story.
