The Allied Veterans Memorial Committee of Ridgewood and Glendale on May 30 hosted its 84th annual Veterans Day Parade, honoring those who have fallen in service to the country.
Six veterans groups representing the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans planned and participated in the ceremonies.
At top left, Grand Marshal Paul Schottenhamel greets the crowd. Schottenhamel was a rifle platoon leader in Vietnam, and served a combined 29 years among the Army, National Guard and Army Reserves. Next to him, Shannon Jones sings the national anthem, while at top right a troop of Boy Scouts carries the colors with pride.
In the second row, the County Tyrone Pipe Band of New York City entertains the crowd before the opening ceremony by the Ridgewood Memorial. Next to them, U.S. Marines and a handful of Navy sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan were greeted with applause along the entire route. They would end at the Glendale Memorial, right, for closing ceremonies.
Above, elected officials and other VIPs wave to the crowd while above right the Ridgewood Property Owners and Civic Association prepare to march.
At right, wreaths adorn Ridgewood’s monument to the nation’s lost soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.