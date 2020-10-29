When news reports showed how many families would be without food in March, Connie Altamirano’s son, Jacob, brought his piggy bank to her and wanted to help.
“We have to feed them all,” he said. “We have to go shopping now. You have to help.”
The Ridgewood mom explained there was only $117 in the piggy bank.
“This could only feed one family,” she said. Jacob’s reply: “You need to help me.”
He began emailing people and making phone calls to ask for donations so he could buy food and was given boxes of Fresh Direct food from the Borough President’s Office. A supermarket supplied dozens of cans of food as well.
“I heard families in my community and throughout the city didn’t have food,” 11-year-old Jacob told the Chronicle. “I had two choices. Work through my fears of COVID-19 and help students and families or stay home and be depressed. My way of coping through the pandemic was to help others.”
Altamirano’s 15-year-old daughter, Jamie, asked her mother about supplying feminine products for people as well.
“Same thing,” Altamirano said. “I saw the eyes, the face, the look of desperation that I saw in my son when he wanted to feed people.” Jamie was able to partner with Period.org and supply products.
The children knew their mother had dealt with the issue in the past.
“When Jacob was born I couldn’t afford my menstrual products and my daughter knew that,” Altamirano said. “It was either diapers for Jacob or menstrual products for me.”
There were times the three would go out to a pizzeria and she wouldn’t eat. The manager told Connie she should try something and she said she wasn’t hungry. Jacob said she was lying and didn’t have enough money. The manager gave her some food.
“You’re not going to come here and bring your kids and not eat,” she was told.
Jamie told the Chronicle the smiles from the men and women waiting in line for their donations warm her heart.
“My favorite interactions are those with people who look like I just brightened their day, because that was my goal all along,” she said. “Seeing their faces light up has been my greatest accomplishment thus far.”
The family has teamed up with Hungry Monk Rescue Truck in Ridgewood for the food and feminine product giveaways.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee gave Jacob and Jamie citations of honor last Saturday for their work.
“Queens couldn’t be prouder of our youngest community leaders,” Lee tweeted. “Way to go!”
Jamie said she felt heard by Lee when she came to visit. “Not literally in the sense of speech but rather through the work I was doing,” Jamie said. “I felt as though I had just reached a milestone.”
Altamirano said she knows she did a good job equipping her children to handle tough situations.
“I am proud of them both and can’t wait to see what they do next,” she said.
