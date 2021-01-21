The Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps recently announced that its plan for 2021 involves extending community-based volunteer EMS services to Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens.
In December, the RVAC submitted a formal application of area expansion with the New York City Regional Emergency Medical Services Council to provide services into those communities.
A few years ago, the Woodhaven-Richmond Hill Volunteer Corps lost its right to operate due to administrative troubles, according to Kevin Mahoney, RVAC board vice-chairman. Eager to resume coverage, the board of the defunct South Queens volunteer group reached out to the RVAC to partner and get back up and running under the Ridgewood banner.
“It’s easy for us to put in an expansion as opposed for them to start over as a new ambulance service,” said Mahoney.
Mahoney said the group is hoping to get the expansion on the agenda in a February NYC REMSCO meeting, when the body would vote on it. If approved, the application would then head over to the state.
The move comes after a series of successful mergers for the ambulance corps.
In 2019, RVAC, which serves parts of Brooklyn as well as Queens, incorporated the Glendale VAC and Middle Village VAC. According to a press release the group sent out, the mergers have allowed it to centralize its clinical services and operational efficiency. The three entities now serve together as one unified EMS service.
The mergers have reinvigorated the RVAC’s volunteerism and allowed a stronger response to the pandemic, it said.
Ramping up to its proposed expansion, the RVAC hosted meetings with civic associations and elected officials through which it got the full support of Community Board 9; Councilmembers Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Robert Holden (D-Middle Village) and Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills); state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), among others.
“The leadership of each ambulance corps took significant steps since this process has started to revitalize and revolutionize how community-based ambulance services will operate in New York City in the future. These services provide more than emergency care for the sick and injured and provide an outlet for local youth and adults to gain training and experience to become New York State certified emergency medical technicians,” said Mahoney.
Those interested in joining the corps or finding out more, can visit RidgewoodVAC.com.
