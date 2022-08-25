More professional drivers have begun mobilizing against congestion pricing proposals as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority gears up for its first of six virtual public hearings on Aug. 25.
The Independent Drivers Guild, a Long Island City group that represents rideshare drivers, on Monday came out fully opposed to measures that will, if approved, charge tolls on just about every vehicle that enters Manhattan below 60th Street or crosses 60th from the north.
The peak-hours fees proposed in seven tolling options run from $9 to $23.
IDG President Brendan Sexton said in a press release that would be an economic disaster for his membership, and could eliminate 40 percent of all fares in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
“Rideshare trips were already charged a congestion tax in the first phase of congestion pricing,” Sexton said. “It is ludicrous to suggest adding another congestion tax on these trips.”
Sexton said Uber and Lyft drivers are struggling to make enough money to survive and since 2019, have given the MTA over a billion dollars. He said another congestion tax will cost thousands of low-income, immigrant drivers to lose their livelihood.
“While the authors of this report are ok with tens of thousands of New Yorkers losing their job, we are not,” he said. “We are not ok that these schemes will put rideshare costs out of reach for hardworking New Yorkers who depend on Uber, Lyft and For-hire vehicles to get around. This industry has been through enough, the tone deafness and outright contempt this report shows for this workforce is disturbing.”
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance last week also came out vociferously against the tolls. The MTA says the fees would reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. The aim also is to raise at least $1 billion a year in revenue for the MTA.
That, in turn, would allow the agency to leverage $15 billion in borrowing that it could apply to its five year-$55 billion capital budget.
Refusing to exempt rideshare vehicles would also hurt their customers, according to the IDG. The group said more than half a million New Yorkers rely on rideshare to move around the city each day and already pay higher taxes and fees on such trips than anywhere else in the nation.
The guild said minority communities and the outer boroughs rely on for-hire vehicle service, not taxis, to get around, and that refusing to exempt for-hire vehicles would have an unfair and disproportionate impact on Black and brown communities and the outer boroughs.
Six virtual public hearings will take place starting this evening, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearings can sign up online at mta.info/CBDTP. The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at these dates and times:
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.;
• Monday, Aug. 29, 1 to 4 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5 to 8 p.m.; and
• Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
