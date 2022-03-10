More than two dozen disability rights activists had on-site backup from Washington and Albany last Friday morning as they demanded far more accessible subway stations from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and an accelerated plan for them.
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) said they intend to keep the pressure on the MTA to include elevators — and Queens — in the disbursement of $10 billion allotted to the MTA.
The press conference, organized by the Riders Alliance, took place just outside the 63rd Drive M-R subway entrance at the Rego Center mall. Like the overwhelming number of stations in Queens and the city, it does not have an elevator.
Speaking a few minutes before kickoff, Monica Bartley of Brooklyn, seated in her motorized chair, said she made sure to be at the rally.
“I like this mall,” Bartley said. “Without an elevator it’s very difficult for me to get here by bus or Access-a-Ride.”
Meng and other speakers said the MTA can no longer use money as an excuse with the funding passed in the recent federal infrastructure bill.
“Twenty-one of 81 stations in Queens are accessible,” Meng said. “We’re giving $10 billion to the MTA ... We need to make sure that accessible stations are a priority. We need to make sure the money we provided is spent properly.”
Of the system’s 472 stations, only 136 are accessible. In a comment from the MTA on Friday, Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the upgrades are coming.
“The MTA hears the voices of community leaders and advocates calling for faster delivery of accessibility upgrades across the city’s transit system — and we agree that these improvements cannot come fast enough.”
Torres-Springer said the MTA’s budget reflects that priority, dedicating $5.2 billion throughout 2020 to 2024 in capital spending to complete accessibility upgrades at 70 subway stations and another $580 million to replace elevators at 35 more, what he called the largest investment in accessibility in New York City Transit history.
Schumer told the crowd he expects more with the new federal infrastructure money, saying it was not granted just to offset funds already budgeted.
“That’s for new stuff,” the majority leader said. “It ain’t public transit unless the whole public can use it.”
Hevesi said he isn’t inclined to take the MTA’s budgeting promises on faith.
“A few years ago, they came to us and said ‘We need congestion pricing,’ and we gave it to them,” Hevesi said. “Then they turned around and showed us a new Queens bus plan. We just gave them a windfall and they turned around and were offering us service cuts?”
“My constituents have accessible service at 71st-Continental,” Hevesi said after the event. “Why can’t they have it here?”
Danna Dennis, a community organizer for the Riders Alliance, said Hevesi’s colleagues and Gov. Hochul must make sure it happens.
“It’s on you, Albany,” she said.
