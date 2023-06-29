Confirming perhaps the worst-kept secret in New York City in recent months, nearly all speakers at a pair of public hearings on June 22 opposed fare and toll increases proposed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The main reason given was that many simply cannot afford them.
Subsequent hybrid hearings took place on Friday, June 23, and Monday, June 26.
Under the MTA’s proposal, a single subway or bus ride would rise from $2.75 to $2.90 in September. Express buses would increase from $6.75 to $7. A seven-day unlimited MetroCard would increase $1 to $34. A 30-day unlimited MetroCard would go from $127 to $132.
Queens Village resident Charlton D’souza, president of the advocacy group Passengers United, also is not a fan of the proposal to eliminate the Atlantic Ticket, which offers discounted Long Island Rail Road tickets to Queens residents heading to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue Terminal.
“With all the delays, the communication system, you guys want to raise the fare?” D’souza asked the MTA Board in the morning session. “This is going to be devastating to so many poor New Yorkers.”
D’souza said rather than eliminate the $60 weekly Atlantic Ticket, the MTA should reduce it to $50 and expand it to include passage to Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.
“This has been a lifesaver for Southeast Queens,” he said. “Everyone should benefit from this. This is how you win back customers.”
D’souza believes that expanding Atlantic Ticket service, even with a slightly reduced weekly free, would get more people on what he said now often are nearly empty trains.
And, for D’souza’s bottom line, a single bus or subway ride should remain at $2.75.
A number of college students from Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx said they were already facing tight budgets and possible tuition increases without having to pay more for essential transportation.
A number of other speakers asked the city to expand its Fair Fares program as budget negotiations between the mayor and City Council were entering their final week before the June 30 deadline.
The program offers discounted MetroCards for eligible residents whose annual income is up to 100 percent above the federal poverty level.
Each speaker who addressed the matter asked that the level be raised to 200 percent.
One proponent of the fare increase — and return to biennial overall increases of 4 percent — was Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, who testified in person just before the conclusion of the morning hearing.
But Rein also voiced concerns over the MTA’s longterm fiscal picture.
“We support the proposed increase in fares and tolls since it is essential for the MTA’s fiscal health and wholly appropriate for riders and drivers to pay a reasonable portion of costs,” Rein said, calling the increases a critical component of the state’s MTA rescue plan for the agency’s finances.
“But make no mistake. While the plan provides significant additional resources, it does not resolve all the MTA’s operating budget problems,” Rein added. “The MTA needs to do more to become stable, efficient, and flexible enough to accommodate future ridership patterns, which are uncertain.”
Rein also said the size of the planned increases might have to be adjusted upward.
“Increasing fare and toll revenue roughly 2 percent a year when expenses are increasing 3.3 percent a year widens the MTA’s budget gap,” he said. “The MTA should revisit the 4 percent yield to see if it is sufficient for ongoing fiscal stability.”
People may send comments on the proposals by mail to MTA Government & Community Relations, Attn: Fare Hearings, 2 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004. The MTA Board is scheduled to vote on the increase on July 19.
