After a fire tore through six buildings on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill on Dec. 10, the neighborhood has united to help collect and distribute donated items to 11 families displaced in the aftermath.
Assemblywoman-elect Jenifer Rajkumar and the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club, with the support of other groups, created a GoFundMe campaign to provide relief to the total of 48 residents, who had their homes and possessions destroyed in the middle of a pandemic, weeks before the holidays.
As of Wednesday. the fundraiser had drawn over $3,000 of its $55,000 goal.
Rajkumar’s office was soon flooded with calls by residents from all over the state who wanted to donate gift cards, clothes and food to support the residents. Rajkumar’s transition office and Neir’s Tavern were set up as drop-off locations.
This week, the afflicted families will come to Rajkumar’s office to pick up the donated supplies they need.
— Max Parrott
