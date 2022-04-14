Kevin O’Leary, a resident of Kew Gardens, used to enjoy walking to nearby Richmond Hill and recalls the old Italian restaurant and ice cream parlor that stood across the tracks from the Richmond Hill Library.
Now, he said, he avoids the area, which he finds dangerous and filled with trash and empty storefronts.
“The neighborhood has to feel safe and well-lit and clean and not filled with so much garbage,” he said on a recent walkthrough of the area with the Chronicle, where he was stunned to see a pile of red pills and other paraphernalia.
In the past, O’Leary has served as a kind of watchdog for such areas, shining a literal light on the spot back in 2016 when he advocated to get lighting installed under the train tracks.
Now, he is afraid that a decrepit roof that previously served as an overhang for the formerly passenger train line overhead will crumble and hurt someone down below.
The area and trestles now only serve New York Atlantic Railways’ freight territory.
Aside from the decaying station, O’Leary notes the piles of garbage and apparent encampments underneath the tracks in a fenced-off area that is supposed to be closed to the public.
Recently, he saw a person enter the area who appeared to be living there.
O’Leary has been in touch with the local police precincts and other agencies but says it often “goes around in circles.”
Last week, a city Department of Sanitation worker who was leading operations to dispose of mattresses in the area told O’Leary that DSNY staff “are not allowed to go inside there,” because it is MTA property, adding that they try to grab what they can from the sidewalks.
“It’s a constant,” the worker said. “There’s nothing we can do with constant dropoffs, unfortunately ... It’s something we try to maintain but we do the best we can at least.”
In an email to the Chronicle, MTA spokesman Sean Butler said, “The MTA is aware of the challenges posed by the area around the Richmond Hill station.
“We are actively working with internal and external stakeholders including local elected officials, community leaders, and law enforcement, and we are committed to find a solution for this area.”
A portion of the area is currently being leased out, starting at Hillside Avenue and continuing northwest to about 117th street.
The MTA is working to evaluate a proposal from the lessor to allow him to lease out additional space continuing to the northwest for vehicle storage.
The agency is engaging with local stakeholders including the Borough President’s Office, community boards, City Council members and the NYPD, which patrols the area along with the MTA police, to come up with a solution.
Fencing the entire area would cost up to $700,000, according to officials, and serve no operational or safety purpose for rail operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.