As the citywide seven-day positivity rate has ticked up over the past week, Richmond Hill has remained near the top of the city’s infection rate. As of last Wednesday, the neighborhood had the second-highest seven-day Covid positivity rate in the city.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, its seven-day positivity rate had increased to 5.33 percent, but its rank has dropped to the sixth-highest in the city as other neighborhoods have more rapidly spiked. Its neighbor Ozone Park’s infection rate has overtaken it, becoming the fifth-highest in the city.
Yet as the Covid spread continues to increase in the area, community leaders have had difficulty pointing to particular reasons that Richmond Hill and Ozone Park in particular have seen upticks.
That account aligns with Mayor de Blasio’s messaging over the past week, which maintained that it was not one thing or superspreader events that was increasing the infection rate across the city.
“So, the challenge here is just how diffuse this is, and when it’s this diffuse, it isn’t always as simple as, ‘Oh, you know, I went to a restaurant or I went to a gym.’ A lot of times there isn’t an obvious place because there’s a substantial amount of community spread, and it doesn’t always fit neatly into a package as it were. So I think what we’re seeing here is something more generalized,” de Blasio said in a press event on Tuesday.
Kamini Doobay, an emergency medicine resident physician at NYU Langone Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital who lives in the area, posted on Facebook that it does not seem like the spike has been traced to a major outbreak at one specific site or event, but pointed to the housing in the area, which tends to be small houses instead of contained apartment buildings.
“There are a number of potential causes. While there are many testing sites in Manhattan and other areas (sometimes two centers are a few blocks apart), testing sites have been scarce in Richmond Hill. In addition, as it is getting colder now, our community members are forced to stay inside where risk of transmission is greater. Many of our families live in tight living quarters with 4-8 people in small apartments,” she wrote.
One of the area’s Democratic district leaders, Richard David, wasn’t ready to let the city off the hook, though. David pointed out that the city had not done enough outreach to the neighborhood’s population, especially considering that the Hindu community was in the height of its Diwali holiday season until last Saturday.
“The city has not funded a single nonprofit that is based here to do any culturally relevant outreach,” David said in a message to the Chronicle.
City lawmakers too have voiced that the city is not doing enough to keep them in the loop about Covid spread. Councilman Costa Constanitides (D-Astoria), whose district had a spike in rates last week, has said that his efforts to understand what was happening in his district were met with silence from the test and trace program.
“The New York City Test & Trace Corps has not been forthcoming with its findings and that is incredibly frustrating for all of us, elected officials and the public alike,” Constantinides wrote in a letter to de Blasio last Thursday, which was first obtained by Patch. “Thus far, the Corps has not disclosed where positive cases have been contracted nor how they’re spreading. We’re not being told in concrete terms whether particular business industries or activities are contributing more to the spread than others.”
Though Southeast Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) recently expressed her relief that the city had opened up a new testing site at the Lefferts Library, she also vented frustration about her communication with the Test & Trace Corps.
