South Queens leaders, legislators and members of the community gathered to celebrate the co-naming ceremony of Punjab Avenue last Friday.
The new name is intended to recognize the contributions of the residents from Punjab, a northern region of India, whose immigrant population forms a substantial part of the fabric of Richmond Hill and Queens at large. Punjab Avenue is located on 101 Avenue between 111th and 123rd streets.
The City Council voted to approve the request of Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) for the co-naming in December 2019.
“It is important that New York City’s diverse communities see themselves and their varying cultures represented in the historical landscape,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “The co-naming of Punjab Avenue is a long overdue recognition for the contributions of the Punjabi community both locally and throughout the city.”
“I am so proud to join Council Member Adrienne Adams for this culturally significant street co-naming and thank her for her work to highlight the remarkable diversity we have in the world’s borough, Queens,” said Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows).
“I personally believe that this is the first step after a long struggle by the Sikhs,” said Harpreet Singh Toor, former president of the Sikh Cultural Society. “After chaotic events we became a target. This historical recognition that has taken place today shows the willingness to understand us as a community and as a people.”
“Today I am filled with pride. I am a proud American, and most of all I am a proud Punjabi American,” Democratic nominee for Assembly District 38 Jenifer Rajkumar said. “I stand before you today as the first Punjabi soon-to-be elected to the New York State Assembly.”
